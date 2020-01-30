Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 15.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 280,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.82. The stock had a trading volume of 57,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

