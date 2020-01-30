Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Shares of APH traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.93. 94,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,266. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $83.78 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $9,362,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,362,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,348,927. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

