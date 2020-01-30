Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $14.78 Million Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 4,046.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,339 shares during the quarter. LYFT makes up about 5.7% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 2,285.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $218,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after acquiring an additional 346,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $115,581,000 after acquiring an additional 343,209 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 265,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $770,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,701,812.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,342 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on LYFT from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

