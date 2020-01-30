Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.34. 3,064,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,983. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.94 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

