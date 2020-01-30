Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.87. 25,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,012. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid Inc has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $53.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.