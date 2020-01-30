Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $523,079,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,208,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,784,000 after acquiring an additional 485,630 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 50,431,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,636,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

