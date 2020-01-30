Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Parachute has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $148,476.00 and $10,321.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,571,176 tokens. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

