Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to approx $1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,186. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Argus set a $118.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

