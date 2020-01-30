Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.15). Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth $12,218,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 197,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,377 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. 15,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.24. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $18.60.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

