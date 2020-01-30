Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at TD Securities

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from $32.50 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. ValuEngine downgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.87. 3,018,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,605. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

