Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.30-8.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.30-8.10 EPS.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

In related news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,000,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,758.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

