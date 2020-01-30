Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSK shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.46.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $191,196.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

