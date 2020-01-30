Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,858.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,844.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,812.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.20 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

