Ormeus Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $279.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, HitBTC, Bibox and Mercatox. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $477,692.00 and $279.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.93 or 0.03124650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00192184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Mercatox, Coinbe, HitBTC, CoinBene, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

