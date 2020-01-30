OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top and Kucoin. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $4.44 million and $50,747.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.03101972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,928,834 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail

OriginTrail Token Trading

OriginTrail can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.