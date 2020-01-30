Orbitcoin (ORB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $721.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $601,151.00 and approximately $721.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.01305265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047268 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00204273 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00068811 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001848 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

