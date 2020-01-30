Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Oracle Power PLC (LON:ORCP) traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), 43,752,065 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13,634% from the average session volume of 318,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.47.

Oracle Power Company Profile (LON:ORCP)

Oracle Power PLC engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company also builds a mine-mouth power station. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province, southern Pakistan.

