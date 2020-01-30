Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $53.31. 7,175,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

