Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ OPB opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.34. Opus Bank has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 122.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

