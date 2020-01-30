On The Beach Group’s (OTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OTB. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 535.83 ($7.05).

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 400 ($5.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 460.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 432.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.86 million and a PE ratio of 33.61. On The Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.58).

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, analysts expect that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0001854 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. On The Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

