Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Short Interest Up 10.3% in January

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 71,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 139,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,129. The company has a market cap of $379.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.07. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,084,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

