OLD Republic International Corp Acquires 108,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 572,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $50,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.45. 5,889,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,605. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

