Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ODC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $272.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.11. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

