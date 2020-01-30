OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

OFS Credit has a payout ratio of -152.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Shares of OCCI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

