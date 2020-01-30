OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OFG traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

