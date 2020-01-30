Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.01

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc (NYSE:OZM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $23.91. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 151,602 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

