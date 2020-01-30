NuVasive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 684 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 921% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,083. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,886,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,863,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,009,000 after acquiring an additional 205,052 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 757,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.