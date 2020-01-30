Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 470.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

