Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $23,325,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 447,758 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,192,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth $12,592,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,963. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

