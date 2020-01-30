Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $385.01 and last traded at $384.87, with a volume of 1389217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $382.65.

The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.19 and its 200-day moving average is $357.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

