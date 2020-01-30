Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:NRIM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 94,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

