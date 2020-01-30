North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.63. The company had a trading volume of 97,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,566. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.49 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

