North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 5,357 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.14% of Compass Diversified worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

CODI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.18. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $388.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 18,334 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $403,714.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,788.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,165 shares of company stock valued at $902,252 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

