North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 19,452 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,452 shares during the quarter. Acme United makes up approximately 1.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 16.78% of Acme United worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of ACU stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th.

Acme United Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

