North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,450 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.06% of Donaldson worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Donaldson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 69,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 213,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.51. 307,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,308. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

