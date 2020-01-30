North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.37. 3,832,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

