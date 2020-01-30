North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $7.12 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,988 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

