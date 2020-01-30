North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,714. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $108.79 and a twelve month high of $130.32.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.