North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.56. 74,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,057. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.86 and a 12-month high of $118.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

