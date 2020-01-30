North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Up 21.9% in January

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NRT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. 14,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,384. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.46. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.83% and a return on equity of 8,327.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.34% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

