Norfolk Southern’s (NSC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.65.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.12. 846,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.64. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $165.97 and a twelve month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,677,000 after buying an additional 342,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,191,000 after buying an additional 306,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after purchasing an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,585,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

