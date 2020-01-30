Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,193,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $165.97 and a one year high of $219.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

