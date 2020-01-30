Noir (NOR) Hits Market Cap of $509,565.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Noir has a total market cap of $509,565.00 and $23.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.03146971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00123097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,250,642 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

