Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 6,598,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on NBL shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.