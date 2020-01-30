Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.85

Shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 129926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSANY. ValuEngine upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nissan Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nissan Motor Co Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.