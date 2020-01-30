Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Tailored Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 127.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $204.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

