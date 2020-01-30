Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $18,848,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,796,000 after buying an additional 357,670 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,137,000 after buying an additional 217,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8,495.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 213,328 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

