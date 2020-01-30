Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $197,000 in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Avantor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

