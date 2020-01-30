Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $197,000 in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:AVTR opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Avantor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
