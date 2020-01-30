Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.38 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.