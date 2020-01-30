Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 276,983 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,707,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $494,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $71,161.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,795.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

